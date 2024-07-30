Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Western Union also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WU

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.