Westlake (WLK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.60. 26,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,150. Westlake has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.48.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

