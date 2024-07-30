Whalerock Point Partners LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.75.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $537.46. 1,233,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $538.46. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

