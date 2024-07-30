Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300,922 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,685,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.46. 3,140,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.87 and a 1 year high of $183.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.