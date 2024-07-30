Whalerock Point Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $562.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,265. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $569.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

