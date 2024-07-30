Windacre Partnership LLC Has $388.29 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Windacre Partnership LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,161,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 5.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $388,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $154.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,855,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $801.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

