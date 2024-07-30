Wintrust Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WTFCM opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $24.95.
About Wintrust Financial
