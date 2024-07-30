WMS Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $618,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after buying an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $62.68.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

