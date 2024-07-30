WMS Partners LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,939,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,959,000 after purchasing an additional 606,878 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,953,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,693,000 after purchasing an additional 303,687 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,625,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,743,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 490,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

