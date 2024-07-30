WMS Partners LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,514,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

