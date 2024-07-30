WMS Partners LLC Has $49.45 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,642 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $49,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. 127,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.