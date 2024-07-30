WMS Partners LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.