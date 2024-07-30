WPWealth LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 281.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 9.8% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned about 1.39% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $38,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 421,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 311,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

