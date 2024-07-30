WPWealth LLP Buys 3,415 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after acquiring an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,187,000 after acquiring an additional 408,022 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,963. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

