WPWealth LLP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 0.4% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJAN. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141,709.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 615,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after buying an additional 615,018 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 254,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,331.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 140,727 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 464.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 125,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 103,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 32.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 7,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

