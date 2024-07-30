WPWealth LLP Invests $437,000 in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after buying an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,202,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,820 shares of company stock worth $13,108,279 over the last ninety days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair cut shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

