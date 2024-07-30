WPWealth LLP Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

WPWealth LLP lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,712 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 1.8% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:POCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,821 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

