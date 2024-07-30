WPWealth LLP Sells 9,331 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WPWealth LLP cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAPR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

EAPR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.