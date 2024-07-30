Wrapped HBAR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $18.14 million and $1.29 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,918,006 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 281,030,395.33110046 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06711727 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $956,148.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

