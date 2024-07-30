WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from WVS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

WVS Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. WVS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.