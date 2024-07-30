WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from WVS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
WVS Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WVFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. WVS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99.
WVS Financial Company Profile
