Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $90.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WH opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.