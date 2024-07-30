Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.11.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of XENE opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.