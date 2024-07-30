Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $930,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483,248 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 159,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

