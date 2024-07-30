Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of XLO stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.09. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XLO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

