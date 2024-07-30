Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of XLO stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.09. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.