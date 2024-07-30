Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $860.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.22.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
