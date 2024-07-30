Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, August 7th

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Wednesday, August 7th. The 1.3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 7th.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

