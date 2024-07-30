Zcash Market Cap Reaches $520.67 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $31.89 or 0.00048110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $520.67 million and approximately $73.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00040310 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014659 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
