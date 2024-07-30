Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.300-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.30-$12.90 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $17.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.37. 802,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.56 and its 200 day moving average is $293.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $371.11.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

