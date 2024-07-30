Zentry (ZENT) Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $120.20 million and $6.49 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,738,489,462 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02159156 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $6,912,599.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

