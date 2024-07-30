Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 21,800 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 132.5% during the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 149,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 307,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 56,584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,659.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 100,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 639,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,958. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

