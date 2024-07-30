Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 43,669 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,669 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Qiagen stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 695,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

