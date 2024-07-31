1,437 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,746,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. BRX Global LP grew its position in Moody’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BRX Global LP now owns 54,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,842,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $457.38. The stock had a trading volume of 203,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.55. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $462.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

