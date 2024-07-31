1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $67.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $65.63.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.