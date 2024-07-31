2,356 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,611. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

