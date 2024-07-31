5,791 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,807,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.06. The company had a trading volume of 116,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.27. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

