7,091 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $4,374,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,249,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 77,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. 1,147,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,508. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

