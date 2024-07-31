72,275 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,355.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

