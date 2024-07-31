8,095 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.4 %

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.59. 661,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,298. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.25.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

