907 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SMH traded down $9.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,908,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,465. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.76.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

