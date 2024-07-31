Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:ABLLL)

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6172 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of ABLLL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 2,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

