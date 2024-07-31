Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Up 0.1%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.96 and last traded at $105.46. 1,718,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,957,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

