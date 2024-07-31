Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 150,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,805,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,748,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 1,156,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

