ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.30

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 163547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.