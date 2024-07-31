Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $1.26-1.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.260-1.320 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

AKR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. 209,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,687. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

