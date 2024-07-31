Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Acelyrin worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 714,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Acelyrin by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Acelyrin by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

SLRN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. 1,682,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. Research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

