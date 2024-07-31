Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 421.17% from the company’s current price.

Aclarion Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ACON stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Aclarion has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclarion

About Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.