Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 421.17% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ACON stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Aclarion has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

