Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.44

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 5109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,546,995.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 187,208 shares of company stock worth $4,382,122. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

