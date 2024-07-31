ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,955. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $281.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at ADC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ADC Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADCT

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.