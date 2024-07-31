Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-1.150 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. 627,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,874. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

