AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.32 and a beta of 0.25. AerSale has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

