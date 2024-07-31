AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MITT opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

MITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

