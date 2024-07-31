AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of MITT opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.06.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.